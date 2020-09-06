Danny Lee Walden, age 75, passed away August 21, 2020, peacefully at his home in Eugene, Ore. Danny was born November 19, 1944, to Donald and Doris Walden, in Carlinville, Ill. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served in Vietnam.After his service, he moved to Klamath Falls, where he met and married Anita Gail Hall. Together they had two children. Several years later, he met and married, Kathy Dalton of Eugene.Surviving is his wife Kathy, sons Devin (Karen) Walden of Klamath Falls; Stacey (Teresa) Walden of Redding, Calif.; step-daughter Michelle Mulkey of Salem, Ore.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters Donna Mayberry of Waverly, Ill., and Denise (Mike Neff) of Girard, Ill.Preceding him in death are his parents, brothers Darryl and Donald Dwight, and a baby sister.Private services were held at Kings Grace Fellowship, in Junction City, Ore.