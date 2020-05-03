Darin Leroy Jones, born in Longview, WA, on July 11, 1968. He passed away March 13, 2020. Darin is survived by Tess Simpson, his wife of 28 years, his mother Lowella Jones, his dad Larry Jones, brother Craig Jones (Sherry), nieces Ashley and McKenna, uncles Leroy Spiker (Mello), Mike Spiker (Judy), Aunt Cathi Jones and Aunt Phyllis Cooper and several cousins. Darin really enjoyed going fishing with his Brother and his Dad and the three of them enjoyed the drag races. He really enjoyed his dogs; Bob, Barney and Zeke. He was a really good carpenter and liked building things for people. Darin and Tess enjoyed camping, fishing and barbecuing. He respected and loved his Uncle Gary. He is greatly loved and he will be missed by everyone.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store