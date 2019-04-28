Home

Darrell Pryor


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darrell Pryor Obituary
Darrell Franklin Pryor was born on Aug. 8, 1941, in Ashland, Ore., to Benjamin and Hildegard Pryor. He was the fifth of seven children. He passed away on April 24, 2019.

The family moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., where he attended school. He enlisted in the Army, serving from 1964 ti 1966. After his service in the military, he made Klamath Falls his home. He married the love of his life in March 1968; they had four children.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brothers William and Walter.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Hope Pryor; sons Tommy Pryor and Jerry Pryor; daughters Michelle Pryor and Cindy Cheyne; sisters Valerie Howard, Sandy Pryor, Joanne Pryor, and Pam Long; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, no funeral services to be held.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 28, 2019
