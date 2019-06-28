Home

David Allen Richey


1949 - 2019
David Allen Richey Obituary
David Allen Richey, 69, passed away June 15, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore., after a lengthy illness.

David, who was a lifelong Klamath Falls resident, enjoyed camping, fishing and boating, with Diamond Lake being one of his favorite spots. A private memorial will be held later this summer at Diamond Lake.

David was born June 19, 1949, in Klamath Falls to Joe Robert and Virginia (Morin) Richey. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1967. David attended Oregon State University and University of Oregon, during this time, he met Rita Crow, who he would later marry.

The birth of their daughter, Angela, would complete their family in Klamath Falls. David worked at Columbia Forest Products as a construction millwright, and retired after 30-plus years.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela Marie Richey. He was preceded in death by his parents, and former wife, Rita Crow.
Published in Herald And News on June 28, 2019
