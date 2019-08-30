Home

POWERED BY

Services
Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home
105 Nw Irving Ave
Bend, OR 97701
(541) 382-2471
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bluhm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bluhm


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Bluhm Obituary
David Martin Bluhm, who was born on May 21, 1938, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Grace First Lutheran Church at 2265 NW Shevlin Park Road in Bend followed by a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. in Awbrey Glen Golf Club at 2500 Awbrey Glen Drive in Bend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in tribute to David to , OHSU Parkinson's Center or the Bill Berg Foundation of the Greater Bend Rotary Club, P.O. Box 1644, Bend, OR 97709. Arrangements by Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home (541-382-2471).
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now