David Martin Bluhm, who was born on May 21, 1938, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Grace First Lutheran Church at 2265 NW Shevlin Park Road in Bend followed by a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. in Awbrey Glen Golf Club at 2500 Awbrey Glen Drive in Bend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in tribute to David to , OHSU Parkinson's Center or the Bill Berg Foundation of the Greater Bend Rotary Club, P.O. Box 1644, Bend, OR 97709. Arrangements by Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home (541-382-2471).
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 30, 2019