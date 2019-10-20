|
On Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, David Dale Vaughan passed away in the early morning surrounded by loved ones.
David Dale Vaughan was born in December 1958 in Heppner, Ore. He was raised in and around Fox Valley. At the age of 20, he served in the Navy for a short time, after which he became a logger. David really enjoyed being a logger. He loved being outdoors, going hunting and fishing. He also loved to spend time with his family. His other passion was spreading Bible truths as a Jehovah's Witness.
After being injured logging, David survived many medical issues and physical tribulations. He had many dreams, including being with his children and loved ones in paradise and building a giant tree house everyone could enjoy.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Oct. 26 at 1 o'clock at the Henley Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 7290 Henley Road, Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Flowers or condolences may be sent to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 20, 2019