Today, on what would have been his 82nd birthday, we celebrate the life of David Dalmer Reeder. Dave was born on July 19, 1938 in Klamath Falls, Ore. to Aagodt (Frigaard) and Dick Reeder. He died of cancer on February 16, 2020.



Dave graduated from Klamath Falls High School in 1956 and went on to graduate from Denison University (Ohio) in 1959. He earned his medical degree from UO School of Medicine (now Oregon Health Sciences University) in 1963. From July 1966-July 1968, Dave served in Vietnam as a Naval doctor. While his early career took his family to Galveston Texas, Dave returned to Klamath Falls in 1974 where he had a long career as a general surgeon before retiring in 1997.



Dave was married to Marilyn Callery from 1966-77. In 1978, Dave married Sue Ann Neumann, with whom he enjoyed a fun and fabulous 22 years of marriage before her death in 2000.



Dave is survived by family who loved him including son Mike of Eugene, his wife Ann, and their children, Calvin and Daniel; son Jim of Ashland; daughter Andrea Vigo of California and her husband Mike; brother Steve of Dallas, his wife Ly, and their children Tess, Doug and Kate.



While you can't sum up an 81-year life in a few paragraphs, all who knew him would say Dave lived his life with an open heart and an open door. In fact, his final weeks were spent greeting friends and family from near and far. Even if you didn't know him, the devotion he inspired in his friends and family tells you all you need to know about the person he was.



At the very end Dave was just where he wanted to be, surrounded by family and looking out the window at his beloved Lake of the Woods. He fought hard, stubborn as always - smoking, drinking and cussing all the way. So if you are so inclined, please pour yourself the strongest vodka tonic you can stand, light up an unfiltered Pall Mall, and toast a man who lived life exactly as he wanted, had no time for anybody's &#!%, and never wasted a single day trying to appeal to anyone else's expectations or sensibilities.



When possible, we will gather with friends and family for a horn and to share a memory or two. Memorial contributions may be made the Veteran's organization of your choice.



