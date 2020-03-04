|
|
David Obrien Story, our beloved brother and friend, passed into the arms of Jesus Feb. 21, 2020, in Roseburg, Ore.
David was born on March 13, 1948 in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Henry and Majorie Story. He attended Klamath Union High School and went on to attend business College. The past few years he worked at the Roseburg Treatment center and prior he worked many years as a food and beverage manager. He was very outgoing and everything was funny to him. No one was a stranger. David had a special place in his heart for all of his nieces and nephews. They loved him dearly. Some called him popo.
He was proceeded in death by his father and mother, his partner Dewey Neil and his lifelong friend Woody Woodard. Survivors include his brother and sister in-law Danny and Bobbie Story, sister Charleen Houston, Valerie Kapp, Cheryl Slover, a very special friend Gary Powless, cousins and his best friends, Jim and Carla Gamble, their children Tony, Nikki, Stephanie, Kelly and David's four dogs and best friends. He was also survived by Mike, Shawndell, Dana Marie, Laura, Danny, David, Shelly, Sonia, Amber, TJ, Dana Ann, Michele, Nikki, Derick, Clay, Cody and Freddie and too many nieces and nephews to mention.
A Celebration of Life and Reception will be held at 1 p.m. on March 1, 2020 at the DAV Hall, 2809 Avalon St. Carla and Gary Powless will officiate.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 4, 2020