1957 - 2019
David Ross Purkhiser passed into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 24, 2019, surrounded by close family and friends.

He was born in Klamath Falls on Dec. 9, 1957, to Rosie and Robert (Purk) Purkhiser. He attended Klamath Union High School, class of 1976, and later moved to Medford, where he was employed by Pinnacle Packing. He later returned to Klamath Falls and was employed through the years by several local businesses, including Lumberman's.

He was a brilliant man and loved watching Jeopardy, where he very seldom missed the answer to a question. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a very kind and gentle spirit. He loved all sports, fly fishing and camping at Scared Man Campground up the Umpqua River. He was also a natural born athlete and exceptional at any sport he tried, especially baseball, football, and swimming. He was an avid Oregon Ducks and 49ers fan.

In 1995, he met the love of his life Leanne Purkhiser and they remained close friends until his passing. The pride and joy of his life was his son Neil Purkhiser.

He is survived by his father Robert; former wife Leanne; son Neil Purkhiser; step-children Devin Jones, Landon Mitchel, and Taryn Wogamon; sister Jeannine (John) Stork; brother Rob Purkhiser; a niece; nephews; and

grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Rosie, sister Barbara, and nephew Brandon.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 30, 2019
