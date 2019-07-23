Resources More Obituaries for David Woodard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Woodard

1943 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email On Saturday, July 20, 2019, David Warren Woodard passed away at age 76.



David was born on April 28, 1943, in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Warren and Ardyce Woodard. Growing up in Klamath Falls, Dave loved getting into trouble with his friends and sisters. He graduated Henley High School, class of 1962. In 1966, Dave went to work for Weyerhaeuser, where he spent the next 30 years, until his retirement.



Dave was known for his appreciation of a good story, a hearty laugh, and old western movies. He loved his friends, his church, and enjoyed nothing more than a visit from his son.



Dave was preceded in death by his father, Warren Woodard; mother, Ardyce Woodard, and wife, Trudy Woodard (Watts). He is survived by his son, Kyle (and Korinn) Woodard; sisters, Sandy Hill, Linda Yates and Bonnie Hall, and former spouse Mary Stuart.



A memorial service in memory of Dave will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Klamath Christian Center, 6100 Church Hill Drive, with Chaplain Skip Walther presiding. Published in Herald And News on July 23, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries