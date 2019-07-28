|
|
|
Debbie Hansen, longtime Bonanza resident, died peacefully on July 19, 2019, at the age of 62 after suffering from a severe aneurysm.
Debbie was born in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 28, 1956, to Dan and Evelyn (Edwards) McDonald. She graduated from Bonanza High School in 1974 . She stayed at home with her children and worked a variety of jobs until returning to Southern Oregon University and earning her teaching degree in 1990. During her 23-year teaching career, Debbie always strove to affect positive changes in the lives of her students, and her desire to help others was evident to all those whose lives she touched.
Debbie is survived by her husband Stuart and children Andrea (Jeff), Matt (Megan), and Kitty Baby, as well as her mother, Evelyn. She is also survived by her grandchildren Austin, Chris, Dot, and Easton and a large and loving network of family and friends.
She was hardworking, generous, and kind. She always wanted what was best for everyone, seemed to find the best in everyone, and worked tirelessly to get all of her many projects completed. She will be greatly missed, and always remembered as a loving, wife, mother, daughter, niece, aunt, sister, cousin, and friend.
At Debbie's request, there will be no services and her family will have a celebration of life at a future time.
Published in Herald And News on July 28, 2019