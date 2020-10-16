Debbie Rose Gipson, 65, passed away July 14, 2020 at Sky Lakes with her sister by her side. Debbie was born Feb. 23, 1955 in Witchita Falls, TX to Jim and Dellane Kimbler. She was raised in Fresno/Clovis, CA before moving to Klamath Falls in 1971. She was a secretary for many years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, the Oregon Coast, and especially spending time with her family. Debbie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and JR Miller; their children: Brieaunna and Chris, and children Mya and Carter; Jackie and Dakota and children, Charlie and a son on the way; and Bill Miller, sister and brother-in-law, Janine and Clay Mitchell, nephews and spouses: Alan and Christina; Brian and Marlisa and family; Chris and Heather and family; step-sister, Susie Blaettler, other family members, and many cousins in CA and ID that she loved dearly. Debbie was preceded in death by her Mom and Dad, step dad, Roger; brother, Jim; the love of her life and husband, Bill Rose; husband, Paul Gipson; granddaughter, Faith, and many other family members. Private cremation has been held. A special thank you to Davenport's Chapel for your help and compassion. Until we meet again, Tissy. "If our love could have saved you, you would have lived forever."



