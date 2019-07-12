|
|
|
Deborah "Debbie" Ann Etters went home to Jesus on June 27, 2019, at age 60.
Debbie was born to Jerry Riley and Sharon Schaffer in Eugene, Ore. As a child, she excelled in school and was second in her high school class. Debbie and Terry Etters married in 1975 and went on to raise five incredible children.
Debbie was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who maintained a strong relationship with the Lord. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with all of those who surrounded her. John 4:13-14.
A service will be held in Thrive Church, 235 S. Laguna St., Klamath Falls, Ore., on Saturday, July 20 at 11 a.m.
Published in Herald And News on July 12, 2019