Deborah Paige Madrid
Paige Madrid went to be with our Father in heaven on June 25, 2020 in Chico, Calif. at the age of 30 years old. Paige is survived by her father, Ernest B. Madrid Jr., her mother Kimberly Lynn Morris, her younger sister, Sara Lynlee Madrid, her older brother, Christopher John Vasquez and grandfather Leonard Morris. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Ernest B. Madrid Sr., and grandmothers Sara Jan Morris and Rosella Mathis. Paige's services will be held at the community park in Happy Camp, Calif. on July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow.

Published in Herald And News on Jul. 19, 2020.
