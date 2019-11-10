|
Debra Ann Lehmann passed away on Oct. 21, 2019, at the age of 61.
Debbie, the youngest of five children, was born on Feb. 9, 1958, in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Lathen Edgar Kincaid and Alice Ann Sheley. She was always an Oregonian.
Debbie liked to go barefoot whenever possible, see trees change color in the fall, travel to see waterfalls, holidays with family and friends, and football (Oregon Ducks and Miami Dolphins).
She was preceded in death by her parents Lathen and Alice, brother Bobby Ray Kincaid, and nephew Brian Kincaid.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband John, sons Michael and Aaron, daughter Holly Wright, two grandchildren, a sister Shirley, and two brothers Billy and Terry.
There will be a life celebration service in Living Faith Fellowship in Klamath Falls on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 10, 2019