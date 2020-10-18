Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis John Barnes was born on June 7, 1965 in Klamath Falls he passed away on October 12, 2020 in Oregon City surrounded by family. Dennis is survived by; his daughter Jessica Barnes-Henke (Jason), two grandsons Tyson and Landon of Central Point, mother Cheryl Chatburn-Ross of Oregon City, father Marlin Barnes of Merrill, brother Chris Barnes (Melissa) of Oregon City, sister Nicole Claybaugh (Doug) of Klamath Falls, and aunt Kathryn Parker of Happy Valley.



