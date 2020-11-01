1/1
Dennis L. Shaffer
1948 - 2020
Dennis L. Shaffer, a resident of Lindsay, Calif. passed away there on Oct. 24, 2020, with family present at his side. He was born on August 24, 1948, in Klamath Falls, Ore. He was 72. In his youth he was involved in Little League and Scouting, ultimately achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated in 1966 from Klamath Union High School. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Bangkok, Thailand, during the Vietnam War. After the Army he studied computer programming in Eugene, Ore. with this training he accepted a Job in Reno, Nev. where he met his lovely wife. They continued their life, first in Yreka, Calif. for 8 years and then accepted a job with Lindsay Olive, in Lindsay, Calif. He continued his career in computers with the County of Tulare and Sequoia Voting, until retirement. During these years in Lindsay, he was involved with the Porterville Elks 1342, being one of their Exalted Rulers, in 1986. He was the last President of the Porterville City Council, Flag Day chairman, and member of the Porterville Bowling Association, Rollin Relics, Clampers and Eagles Lodge. He was preceded in death by brother, George Leslie; sister, Lorene; father, George Shaffer, Jr. and mother, Jahala Shaffer, of Klamath Falls. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Beverly Shaffer, sisters, Darlene Mecham (Joe) of Roseburg, Ore. and Deborah Allen of Fayetteville, N.C. brother, Daniel Shaffer (Becky) of Bremerton, Wash. Uncle Lyle Shaffer and Cousin Gene Gamble (Kay) of Klamath Falls. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Thank you to the Veterans Services for help with his last days with us.

Published in Herald And News on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 29, 2020
Great guy, we always looked forward to seeing him at the KUHS class reunions. He will be missed. Im sure he will be paling around with Doran. Our regards to Bev.
Don Chaffin
Friend
