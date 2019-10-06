|
|
|
Diamond Dale Newman, 83, of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 1, 2019.
Dale was born in New Pine Creek, Calif., to Diamond and Maryetta Newman, on May 19, 1936. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1955. Following high school, he enlisted in the Navy and he was stationed in San Diego. He married Faye Cartwright on June 10, 1956. After two years in the Navy, Dale and Faye returned to Lakeview, Ore., to begin their lives together.
Dale, along with his brothers and father, started a family business in the logging and ranching industries. They worked successfully together for 30-plus years. During that time Dale and Faye had three children and became actively involved in their community. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, traveling and spending time with family. He also loved to teach his grandkids and great-grandkids how to drive, fish and make great pancakes.
Dale was preceded in death by his son, Bryan; parents, Diamond and Maryetta; and brothers, Calvin and Terry.
He is survived by his wife, Faye; daughters and son-in-laws Tammy and Mike Millsap and Tracy and Joey Azevedo; daughter-in-law, Gail Newman; grandchildren, Amy, Brooke, Tyler, Cassie, Ashlee, Tana, Drew and Kathleen, as well as 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Doug and Stan Newman; cousin, Dick Newman, and countless other family members and close friends.
At his request, no funeral services will be held. At a later date there will be a private celebration for family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dale's honor to the or Klamath Hospice at 4745 S. Sixth St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at the Klamath Cancer Center and Klamath Hospice, and to all of our family and friends that have given their love and support.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 6, 2019