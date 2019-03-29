Dian Walthers, 85, died on March 23, 2019, at her residence in Klamath Falls.



No services will be held.



Mrs. Walthers was born in Knoxville, Tenn., on Dec. 22 , 1933. She was the daughter of Wagner Daniel and Kathryn (Strauser) Hunt. She married James Walthers, a Navy pilot, on Feb. 20, 1959, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. They then moved to Coronado, Calif., then to San Diego, Calif., where Mr. Walthers was stationed.



After leaving the Navy in 1962, the family moved to North Hollywood, Calif., for four years, then to Chatsworth, Calif., for 30 years. They bought property in 1980 on the Williamson River near Chiloquin (Rainbow Park), where they built a home. They retired in 1995 and moved to Chiloquin. They moved from Chiloquin to Klamath Falls in July 2017.



Mrs. Walthers was on the tennis and swimming teams in high school and enjoyed riding her horse on the beach with her dog. She was involved with The Friends of The Chiloquin Library and enjoyed knitting, playing cards and watching tennis on TV.



She is survived by James, her husband of 60 years; her son James Jr. in Green Valley, Calif.; daughter Kathryn Zaldivar in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Walthers requested that any memorial donations be made to The Friends of The Chiloquin Library, P.O. Box 666, Chiloquin, OR 97624. Published in Herald And News on Mar. 29, 2019