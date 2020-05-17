Diane Carol Young passed away in Brookings, Oregon on April 22, 2020. Diane was born December 8th, 1944 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Lyle and Lois Haas. She was raised in Chiloquin, Oregon where she graduated in 1963. She married David Young in 1968 and moved to Brookings in 1973. She is survived by her daughters, Dawnel (Cary) Magnuson and Tammy Young (Ben Badger), sister-in-law Elizabeth Brooks, sister Sandy Hoggarth, brother Darrell Haas (Donna), four grandchildren and 2 great grand-daughters.



