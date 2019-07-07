Dixie Nothiger, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 21, 2019.



Dixie was born March 29, 1944 to Frank and Evelyn Dupray in Lakeview, OR before moving to Medford. She moved to Klamath Falls in 1982.



Dixie is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Larry Dupray.



She loved hunting, camping and just being in the outdoors. Dixie was a huge George Strait and Dallas Cowboys fan! You'd also have to get up pretty early in the morning to out decorate her for the holidays.



Dixie is survived by her husband, Lloyd. Her three kids, Jim, Jeff and Jennie and their spouses. Her two stepdaughters, Misty and Ashley and their spouses. Twelve grandkids and five great grandkids.



A memorial is planned for a later date.



"I'm Carrying You're Love With Me" Published in Herald And News on July 7, 2019