Dolores Ann Maben passed away Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020. Dolores was born in Chicago, Ill., on June 4, 1929. She spent her childhood in Los Angeles. She graduated from Manual Arts High School in 1947. After high school she traveled to Tucson, Ariz., where she met Claude John Maben. After a brief courtship (90 days), they were married in Yuma, Ariz., in 1948. They shared 58 wonderful years together. Dolores and Claude had four children, Ken, Matthew, Mark and Susan. As a family they moved several times but landed in Tucson for the majority of their children's younger years. In 1970, Claude's career with the Southern Pacific Railroad took the family to Dunsmuir, Calif. In 1976, Claude and Dolores moved for the final time to Klamath Falls, Ore. At the heart of Dolores's life was her family. She and Claude enjoyed the love of their four children, 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren with one more arriving this spring. Being an only child, Dolores always wanted a big family. Nothing made her happier than when the entire clan gathered together to celebrate family events and holidays. Dolores was active in her community. For over 20 years she served on the board of the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, was active in the Marine Corps League, and instrumental in starting the Stitches club at her church. Dolores was a seamstress extraordinaire. Whether it was quilting blankets for the family, sewing lap blankets for cancer patients or knitting caps for school children, she used her gift to benefit the people she loved. As a deacon in her church she served in multiple positions. She cherished the activities and fellowship shared with the Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church community and her love and belief in God was central to the person she was. Dolores's family wishes to thank all those who have supported her in her final chapter. Our thanks to the Mt Shasta Hospice, the Peace church community, the staff of Skylakes and Cascade East, and her friends. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, April 11 at 11 a.m. at the Peace Church. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to a Hospice program of choice.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 15, 2020