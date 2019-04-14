Resources More Obituaries for Dolores Hart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dolores Hart

1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dolores M. Hart, 92, died on Wednesday March 27, 2019, in Medford, Ore.



The daughter of Thomas Henry and Mae Bourn, Dolores was born in Woodland, Calif., in June 1926. She was raised on a large tomato and sugar beet farm along with her three brothers. They all attended a one-room grade school. Later, she attended Woodland High School, where she was a cheerleader for the Wolves.



After graduation, she went to a nursing school at Stockton, Calif. There, she roomed with Ada Mae Hart, who introduced Dolores to her brother Gordon when he was home on leave from a tour of duty during World War II. A whirlwind romance ensued and Dolores and Gordon were married in Stevenson, Wash., in June 1946. Dolores and Gordon were married for over 70 years until he passed in 2016.



After Gordon was discharged from the Navy, he went back to school to obtain a degree in education. During this time, Dolores worked in the university book store. After graduation, Gordon's teaching career moved the family throughout Oregon from Jewel to Talent, Salem, and finally settling in Klamath Falls, Ore., for over 50 years. Dolores was a homemaker and raised three girls. She was an excellent cook and a very accomplished seamstress. She made a lot of the clothing for herself, her girls, and later adorable outfits for her granddaughters.



As a lifetime member of the Methodist Church, Dolores was a soprano in the choir and very active with the ladies group at the church. She was also well known for the gallons of turkey soup and chili she made for the church bazaar every year.



Dolores and Gordon traveled extensively after Gordon retired. They visited almost every state in the U.S. and every province in Canada. They also sailed the Caribbean and the San Juan Islands with friends and visited Spain. Dolores' joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her face would just light up when the children were around. She loved large family gatherings and her beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Carlyn (Tom) Hennecke, Mindy (Gordon) Lilly, and Suzi (Matt) Beddoe; granddaughters Holly (Matt) McEwan and Anna Lilly; great-grandchildren Cooper and Sullivan Mae McEwan; sisters-in-law Geneva Bourn, Doris Bourn and Phyllis Hart; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Hart, infant daughter Jacquelyn, her parents, step-mother Anna Smoley, and brothers Thomas Bourn, Beverly Bourn and Glen Bourn.



Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Dolores' name may be made to Klamath Falls United Methodist Church, Attn: PALM Dinner, 230 N. 10th St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Published in Herald And News on Apr. 14, 2019