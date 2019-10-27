Home

More Obituaries for Don Mitchell
Don Edwin Mitchell

Don Edwin Mitchell Obituary
Don Edwin Mitchelll was born on Sept. 14, 1940, in Forester, Ark., to Doris and Dewey Mitchell. He passed away and went to be with his Lord in the morning of Sept. 30, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif., after a brave fight with cancer.

He was raised in Klamath Falls, Ore., and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1958. He joined the Army (1958 to 1961) and, while stationed in Sacramento, met the love of his life, Julia Allen. They were married for 59 years.

Don is survived by his loving wife Julia Mitchell; family, Brent Mitchell, Brenda and Kai Mickey; grandchildren Kristen Mickey, Rachel Mickey and Julia Mitchell (named after Don's wife); sister Connie Moon; brother Danny and Juliann Mitchell; and many other family members, all of whom he loved very much.

His services were held earlier in Elk Grove, Calif. He will be missed!
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 27, 2019
