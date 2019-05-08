Resources More Obituaries for Don Thomson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Don Thomson

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Don Edward Thomson, Jan. 30, 1938, to April 23, 2019, passed away quietly after a long battle with cancer. Don was born in Medford, Ore., moving to Klamath Falls, Ore., when he was 2 years old, where he lived the rest of his life. Don was the second son of Edward and Goldie Thomson. Don's parents were refugees from the Dust Bowl of the 1930s in Kansas. They walked away from the farm to start fresh and work in the orchards and then the lumber mills in Southern Oregon. In his early years, Don and his two brothers and four sisters lived the hard life of the working poor in Klamath Falls: no indoor plumbing, and just a wood stove to keep them warm in the tiny home they all shared in Stewart Lenox. Dropping out of high school and going to work to help his family in 10th grade, Don first worked as a ranch hand on what would become the Running Y ranch, spending many a hard day in the saddle. Don's cowboy days did not last long as his dad, who was one of the early union organizers, got him hired on at the Weyerhaeuser plant as soon as he was old enough to turn a board over. Don worked at the Weyerhaeuser mill for the next 44 years. Don at one point did almost all the jobs from clean-up to green chain to sawyer. He followed his father into the union and was soon a leader and a mentor to many. In 1957, Don married Janet Lederman (deceased) and had a daughter, Tammy Linn Thomson-Lesueur, now of La Pine, and a son, Don "Russell" Thomson, now of Portland. He had four grandchildren, Cheri Lesueur Martinen, Christopher Thomson, Benjamin Thomson and Julia Thomson, and one great-grandchild, Collette Martinen.



A celebration of Don's life will be held at noon June 1, 2019. Please contact Baird Funeral Home www.bairdfh.com for location or to leave condolences for the family.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.pcf.org. Published in Herald And News on May 8, 2019