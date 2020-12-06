Don Willard Unruh has entered the gates of his heavenly father on Dec. 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Malin Cemetery on December 7, 2020 at 1 p.m., with a potluck to follow at the Basin Community Presbyterian Church in Malin.



Don was born on March 12, 1934 in Verden, Okla. to Maggie and Clyde Unruh. He attended elementary in Verden, then moved to Oregon in 1951 to finish high school. He graduated from Malin High School in 1954.



After graduation, he enlisted in the Army and spent the next two years in Germany. He came home from the Army and on September 21, 1957, married Ruth Kalina at Malin Community Presbyterian Church. In 1958, Don went to Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls, Ore. and got his associate degree in Diesel Technology, and went to work for Lucky Stores Inc. and International Harvester in California.



In 1964 the family moved back to Malin to manage the Malin Clothing Store. Don then went into farming with his Uncle Les Unruh and farmed until he retired in 1999. Over the years, he loved watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow up; they were his pride and joy. Don was involved in Malin Presbyterian Church, he was a volunteer fireman for Malin Fire Dept., Malin Boy Scouts, and the American Legion.



Don is survived by his daughters Karen Rasmussen and Julia Unruh, sons and spouses David Unruh, Steven Unruh and Willard (Paul) and Lisa Unruh; five grandchildren Eric and Maryellen Rasmussen and Daniel Rasmussen, Jacquelyn, Shelby, and Chase Unruh; three great-granddaughters Hailey, Elizabeth, and Rebekka; sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Don Krueger, two nephews, one niece, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his wife Ruth Unruh, parents Maggie and Clyde Unruh, his sister Barbara Unruh, grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Donations can be made to the American Legion Post 84 at PO BOX 42, Malin, OR 97632 and Basin Community Presbyterian Church at PO Box 54, Malin, OR 97632.



