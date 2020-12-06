1/1
Don Willard Unruh
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Willard Unruh has entered the gates of his heavenly father on Dec. 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Malin Cemetery on December 7, 2020 at 1 p.m., with a potluck to follow at the Basin Community Presbyterian Church in Malin.

Don was born on March 12, 1934 in Verden, Okla. to Maggie and Clyde Unruh. He attended elementary in Verden, then moved to Oregon in 1951 to finish high school. He graduated from Malin High School in 1954.

After graduation, he enlisted in the Army and spent the next two years in Germany. He came home from the Army and on September 21, 1957, married Ruth Kalina at Malin Community Presbyterian Church. In 1958, Don went to Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls, Ore. and got his associate degree in Diesel Technology, and went to work for Lucky Stores Inc. and International Harvester in California.

In 1964 the family moved back to Malin to manage the Malin Clothing Store. Don then went into farming with his Uncle Les Unruh and farmed until he retired in 1999. Over the years, he loved watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow up; they were his pride and joy. Don was involved in Malin Presbyterian Church, he was a volunteer fireman for Malin Fire Dept., Malin Boy Scouts, and the American Legion.

Don is survived by his daughters Karen Rasmussen and Julia Unruh, sons and spouses David Unruh, Steven Unruh and Willard (Paul) and Lisa Unruh; five grandchildren Eric and Maryellen Rasmussen and Daniel Rasmussen, Jacquelyn, Shelby, and Chase Unruh; three great-granddaughters Hailey, Elizabeth, and Rebekka; sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Don Krueger, two nephews, one niece, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Ruth Unruh, parents Maggie and Clyde Unruh, his sister Barbara Unruh, grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Donations can be made to the American Legion Post 84 at PO BOX 42, Malin, OR 97632 and Basin Community Presbyterian Church at PO Box 54, Malin, OR 97632.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved