Resources More Obituaries for Donald Damrow Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Damrow

1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Donald Vernon Damrow, age 92, of Klamath Falls, went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2019, from his daughter's home northwest of Portland. Don had been under the care of doctors at OHSU, where he was also an active participant in a study to develop new aneurysm diagnostic procedures. He was a longtime Klamath Falls resident, where he retired after his career with Pacific Power & Light (PacifiCorp).



Don was born on Dec. 1, 1926, in Torrance, Calif., the son of Herman and Wilma Damrow. He spent his early childhood in rural Southeastern Wyoming before the family moved to Tillamook, Ore., when he was about 7 years old. He attended Tillamook schools and graduated in 1945 from Tillamook High School, where he was honored with the Bausch & Lomb Science Award. During his high school years in Tillamook, Don worked at Leach's Grocery and a short time at the Tillamook Blimp Base.



Don married the love of his life Jean Tucker in Tillamook on Nov. 12, 1949. He and Jean built their first home in Netarts and later helped family members with their home construction projects as well. Don was a loving husband, devoted father and hard worker. He worked at Aberdeen Plywood 18 years before starting his career with Pacific Power & Light (PacifiCorp), which took him to Portland, then Yreka, Calif., and eventually Klamath Falls. He enjoyed his career and took pride in his work; while with PacifiCorp, he took additional coursework leading to an advanced certificate in electrical engineering. He retired after 27 years with PacifiCorp.



Besides excelling in his electrical work, he loved his mechanical hobby projects. He restored two antique Caterpillar tractors and a rare Mead tractor. Don was a member of the Hildebrand Threshers, the Klamath Basin Snowdrifters, and the Chiloquin Ridge Riders, where he served as president. He and Jean enjoyed travel, ranging from trips to Niagara Falls, New York City, Kennedy Space Center, Texas, Hawaii, snowmobiling in Yellowstone, and plenty of local camp outings with family and friends.



Don passed peacefully, held by his loving wife. He is survived by his wife Jean at their home in Klamath Falls, his sons Jerry Damrow and Glen Damrow (and his wife Cokey), all of Klamath Falls, his daughter Shirley Penney (and her husband Bruce) of Portland, and his daughter Karen Carey (and her husband Glenn) of Klamath Falls. He was predeceased by his parents Herman and Wilma Damrow, his younger sister Yvonne Nestlen, brother-in-law Wayne Tucker (and his wife Vi Burdick Tucker), and sister-in-law Donna Heusser Tucker. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews. Private family celebrations of his life have recently been held in Portland and Klamath Falls. Published in Herald And News on June 9, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.