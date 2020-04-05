|
|
Donnie Manning, 72, was born on May 30, 1947, to Donald Robert Manning and Pauline Ziemienzuk in Klamath Falls, Ore. His brother Ronnie joined the family in 1948. When Donnie was 4 years old, his dad remarried to Lillian Violette Matney who blessed the boys with two sisters and a brother. Lillian raised Donnie who he always called Mom. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After serving his country, he returned to Klamath Falls to resume farming spuds with his father. Donnie had two sons, Gregory in 1973 and Ralph in 1975. He was like MacGyver. He was a Jack of all trades, semi truck driver, welder, and fabricator, water treatment plant operator, and even a cook. Eventually finding his way home after time spent in Texas and New Mexico. Donnie proudly went to work for his nephew. Jamie and sister, Sherri at Rocky Mountain Construction as a heavy equipment operator. He loved being able to be with family while he worked. In 2006, fate brought Sherri Boyd, his true love into his life. They were married Jan. 27, 2013. Donnie and Sherri were each others "Rock" and together anything was possible. Sherri always had Donnie's back in sickness and health. Donnie is survived by his wife Sherri Boyd. Children, Gregory, Melissa, Ralph, Charli, Matt, Tommi, Kevin and Johnny Boyd. Grandchildren, Breanna, AJ, Alexis, Jr, Riley, Zoey, and Maci Mae. Mother Lillian. Sisters Sherri Jackson, Sandi and Scott Wampler, brother-Rob, and Donna Manning. Numerous Nieces and Nephews and great-nieces and great-Nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Donald, brother- Ronnie and brother in-law/best friend Dave Jackson. Celebration of Life will be in May. Further information will be available at a later date.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 5, 2020