Donald "Don" Jackson passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Nov. 11, 2020 in Marysville, Calif. with his loving wife Nancy by his side. Don lived his life with love of living each day and never complained about his physical condition.



Don raised in Tulelake, Calif. active in Assembly of God church youth group where he first met wife, Nancy Engebretsen. Graduating from Tulelake in 1967 lettering in track competing in high jump against Dick Fosbury (1968 Gold medal winner known for the "Flosbury Flop"). He was also Yell King for the Tulelake Honkers.



Don worked in potatoes and onions and at Griggs Super Market in Merrill, before attending college at Yuba City, Calif. He returned to area and went to work at Burlington Northern clerking in the office for 22 years. He retired due to his MS medical condition, which was diagnosed in 1991. He was awarded a safety award for Western region BN, traveling to Texas to receive award.



Don enjoyed drawing and painting and computer projects. He cartooned the northern California area and Southern Oregon area of train lines. He painted a number of pictures, his favorites were of train theme. He enjoyed collecting memorabilia of train items. Don created a newsletter for others with MS updating news information from the Internet. He and Nancy put together the weekly bulletin for their church in Marysville.



He is survived by his: wife, Nancy, mother, Eva Jackson, sons: Kenny (Sara), Greg (Kelly),brother, Ron (Sherry); nephews: Jay (Carol), Doug(Lisa), and Dan(Suzie); Grandchildren: Travor, Bailey, Sabastian, and Callum; Father-in-law, Martin Engebretsen and all Engebretsen family; Special care giver and friend Rick, Marysville.



He was preceded in death by father, Leon Jackson, brother and sister-in-law David and Barbara Jackson.



