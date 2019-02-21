In memory of our Dear, Sweet, Father: Donald Joe Campbell



Don passed away on Feb. 12, 2019 due to illness. He was 85 at the time of his death. He was raised in, and lived his life in Klamath Falls, Ore. He spent the majority of his working career as a parts manager for Eccles Motors.



He loved the great outdoors, and spent most of his days off camping, boating, swimming or hunting and fishing with family or friends. His love of the Klamath Basin was unending.



He was always a happy, smiling man, and enjoyed his life. He was of a giving nature, and loved sharing time with all his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Gwen E. Campbell; parents, Purl and Mary Campbell; brothers and sisters, Dean Campbell, Bill Campbell, Shirley Mitchell and Doris Alley. His remaining sister is Sandi Bresee of Beaverton, Ore. He also had his grandson, Blue Ferrier precede him in death.



His remaining children are Michael Ferrier, Alexis Campbell, and Joe Campbell; with their children, Raven, Carma and Niki Ferrier, of Canada, and Jed and Victoria Campbell of Albany and McMinville, Ore., and of course all the great-grandchildren.



He will be missed by all.



We send him off with Great Loving Care, and Gratitude, for his love and caring for us all. Published in Herald And News on Feb. 21, 2019