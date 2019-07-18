Donald B. Kelley, of Klamath Falls, died on July 16, 2019, at the age of 86.



A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Klamath Memorial Park. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



Don was born in Forester, Ark., to Henry and Pauline Kelley on Oct. 17, 1932. At a young age, his family moved back to Klamath Falls. Don also lived for some years in Los Angeles, Calif., and then back to reside here for the rest of his life. At age 20, he entered the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he began a 30-year career as an electrician for the Weyerhaeuser Company.



In 1976, he married Betty Lou Thompson in Reno, Nev. She preceded him in death in 2011. Family celebrations, and social events, such as company picnics were among Don's favorite activities. He was also an avid trap shooter and enjoyed fishing and other outdoor recreation activities. He was a member of the Klamath Gun Club and the NRA.



Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law Charles "Buddy" and Helen Kelley, who live on the East Coast; daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Jeffrey Grant of Los Angeles; step-daughter and her spouse Jeanie and Joe Hunt of Klamath Falls; granddaughter and her husband Nicky and Bill Foster; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son Henry Kelley and grandson Dustin Gillette. Published in Herald And News on July 18, 2019