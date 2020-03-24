|
Donald Leroy Merrigan passed March 17, 2020 at 9:02 p.m. He was born September 5, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa to Donald James Merrigan and Ruth Ada Shope. Donald married Ida Leona Minchau in 1952.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Patricia Ann Ketay and Margaret Elaine Blum. He is survived by his wife, Ida and their three children, Bernard James Merrigan, Michael Wayne Merrigan and Dawn Elaine Merrigan; four grandchildren, Tina Lee Merrigan, Richard Thomas Hall, III, James Asa Merrigan and Asa Michael Merrigan; four great grandchildren, Angelo Christopher Merrigan, Jenika Alana Merrigan, Arabella Anne Hall, Magnolia Mae Hall and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald retired from the United States Air Force as Senior Master Sergeant. He had other careers after the US Air Force and was instrumental in helping countless thousands of people in his lifetime in the roles of Klamath and Lake County Senior District Scout Executive of the Boy Scouts of America and as Assistant Director of Klamath Lake Employment Training Institute.
He loved his family. He was passionate about Notre Dame. He took pleasure working on the development of the perfect golf swing. We are grateful to have been able to witness his life on earth and are content that he is with God.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date. O'Hare-Wards Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 24, 2020