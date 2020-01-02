|
|
Donald William McFarlane, 84, died on Dec. 3, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Funeral service will be held on Jan. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
Papa Don as most called him was born on Sept. 6, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, Mich., to Douglas and Margaret McFarlane. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and went to serve his country in the Korean War. After returning home and continuing military life, he married Joan Ryder and they had five children. Together the family lived from Spain to Texas to Oregon. Don retired from the Air Force in 1976.
Papa Don and Joan settled in Klamath Falls, where they enjoyed being grandparents. Don enjoyed working as a truck driver for Scheckla and Walmart, where he made many friends and continued to see the country.
Papa Don is survived by his six children, Donald Douglas Reava (MaryAnn), Christine Easlon, Donna Brown (Jack), Donald McFarlane (Shannon), Robert McFarlane, and Duncan McFarlane (Heather), 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A big thank you to Rogue Assisted Living, friends and family for helping with care and comfort.
He is preceded in death by is wife Joan McFarlane of almost 50 years.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 2, 2020