Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donato's life story with friends and family

Share Donato's life story with friends and family

Donato M. "Donny Michaels" Giambersio, 82, of Rocky Point, passed away in Klamath Falls on Sept. 28, 2020. Donny was born in New York on January 28, 1938. No public ceremony will be held. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting in the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store