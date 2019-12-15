|
|
Donna Lee Crocker was born on Jan. 25, 1931, and passed away on Dec. 8, 2019.
Donna was a successful businesswoman who also found time to spend with her loving family and many friends.
She had a successful 30-year career with AT&T and retired at age 56 to enjoy travels, family, and supporting the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through her diligent work and devotion.
Born and raised in Klamath Falls, Ore., where she joined AT&T, she moved upwards into management that took her in 1963 to the San Francisco Bay Area, where she lived for the next 42 years. Donna was a courageous woman, a single mother without a college degree, unafraid to compete in the upper echelons of business with the savviest of her peers at a time when it was highly unusual for a woman to do so. After her retirement, she began her many travels all over the world for the next two decades. She moved to Albuquerque, N.M., in 2005 to be near her immediate family.
Donna was preceded in death by her father Leo Lynn Beck, her mother Sarah Holman Beck, her sisters Beverley Pyles and Mary Louise Edwards and her brothers Dick, Roger, Buddy and Buzz Beck. Also preceding her in death were her nephews Norman, Ron, and Don Beck, Tim Holt, and Doug and Duane Pyles.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Reid and her husband Bruce Reid, grandchildren Joel and Kristin Reid and great-grandchildren River and Anthony Reid. She is also survived by nephew David Beck, nieces Deborah Shaw, Pam Kalberg, Carolyn Wetzel, Carla Noblett and Jana Hawthorn and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will dearly miss her kind countenance, loving companionship, and wise counsel.
Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Interment will take place at Klamath Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Donna at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 15, 2019