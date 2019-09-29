|
Donna Mae DeFrain, 85, of Klamath Falls, Ore., left us on Sept. 22, 2019, to be with the love of her life, Don DeFrain, whom she married on Dec. 11, 1955.
She was born to Donald and Helen Peterson on Aug. 13, 1934, in Stacy, Minn.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Lisa Andrews, Jana (Jim) Rupert and Lynn (Danny) Carrasco; grandchildren, Kerri Holler, Nikki (Bob) Hirschbock, Caroline (James) Surane, Michelle (Curtis) Staunton, Kendra Rupert, Clifford (Jessica) Johannsen, Mario Carrasco and Kimberly Carrasco; brothers, Ron (Claudia) Peterson and Bob (Marie) Peterson; sister-in-laws, Donna Peterson and Judy Peterson; 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don DeFrain; parents, Don and Helen Peterson; brothers, Jerry and Dick; sisters, Helen Jane Peterson and Anne (Ted) Roller and grandson Casey Holler.
Donna enjoyed being a housewife and baking for the family on holidays. Her hobbies included sewing clothing for her daughters, counted cross stitch and gardening. She also enjoyed gathering for her weekly luncheon and playing dominoes. Donna entered her counted cross stitch work for many years at the Tulelake Butte Valley Fair, which she received numerous awards for.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Davenport's Chapel, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna's honor to High Desert Hospice, 2210 Shallock Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
The family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Caregivers, High Desert Hospice and her numerous private caregivers. She loved you all.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 29, 2019