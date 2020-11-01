Or Copy this URL to Share

Nov. 2, 1943 - Oct. 24, 2020



Donnalee passed away on Oct. 24, 2020, after a 6 year battle from the rare disease Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Donnalee retired from the State of Nevada, moving to Klamath Falls in 2009. Donnalee joined the Elks and is Past Exalted Ruler at Elk Grove Lodge, #2577, from 2007-2008. Donnalee liked to golf, read and was an avid gardener.



Donnalee is preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Marguerite Haley, She is survived by her children, Chana Hornbuckle, Roger Denny , Mary Grasmick , brother, Vernon Haley, sisters, Yvonne Pino and Jessica Kimball. She has 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 great- great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY. 10001 or online at

