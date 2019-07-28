|
Dorol Elizabeth Forney, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at 86 on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Ore., surrounded by friends and family. She was born in Essex, Calif., April 5, 1933, to Florence and Orlo Willis. She was a woman of strong fortitude and modeled an even stronger work ethic serving as a waitress at Molatores for several years and then, after many years, retired from Weyerhaeuser.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharilyn Lemon of Cary, N.C., Deborah Colas of Forest Grove, Ore., and Marcella Colas of Klamath Falls; sons, Leon Colas of Forest Grove, and Robert Colas and wife Nelda, of Phoenix, Ariz.; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Forney and her dear granddaughter, Bethany Vogel.
A celebration of her life will be held Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at her home of nearly 57 years.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial contributions for the Oregon Humane Society, 1067 NE Columbia Blvd., Portland, OR 97211.
Published in Herald And News on July 28, 2019