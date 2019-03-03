|
Dorothy Elizabeth Martin, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 29, 2019, at Ashley Manor in Klamath Falls with friends by her side.
She was born March 7, 1935, in Grants Pass, Ore., the only child of Dick and Vivian (Wardrip) Lawton.
Dorothy grew up in Central Point and after graduation attended Seattle Pacific University. She was a bookkeeper for a Klamath Falls doctor's office for a number of years.
She was very active in her church throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Martin in 1992, just prior to their 25th anniversary.
She is survived by her friend Mike Greenstreet; and four cousins.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at the United Evangelical Free Church at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 3, 2019