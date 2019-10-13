|
Dorothy was married 62 years to Theodore Emard. Together they had many adventures: owner and operators of a campground, electrical/construction business, and in Dorothy's latter years working at Merle West Medical Center. During all of these pursuits, Mom managed to keep seven children well-fed, and loved. Dorothy and Ted volunteered extensively throughout their years, ending with service to St. Pius, where the couple was well-loved by their church family.
Mom's story is one of grace and mercy. Her seven children, 26 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren join her with grateful hearts saying "All glory, honor, and power belong to God and our Savior Jesus Christ."
Join us for the celebration of Dorothy's life at St. Pius on Oct. 15, 11 a.m.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 13, 2019