Dorothy Lucille Francisco (Dotty) moved to heaven on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at the age of 85.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Katherine Rohrig, and her 1 and half year old son, Richard Thomas (Ricky). She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Francisco, and her 4 children: David and Debbie Francisco of Gold Beach, Oregon; Kathleen and Kevin Maggiora of Redmond, Oregon; Kristine and Jeff Woodwick of Klamath Falls, Oregon; and Lynda and Dan Renne of Klamath Falls, Oregon. She also has 9 amazing grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Dotty was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on Jan. 13, 1934, and moved to San Jose, California in 1939.

After marrying her "Honeybunch", Joe, in 1955, they made their home in San Jose, California. In 1960, they purchased a ranch outside of Klamath Falls. As time went on, they continued to raise their four children in the Klamath Basin on Hill Road.

Throughout Dotty's life, "The joy of the Lord was her strength." Her prayers continually strengthened her family. Dotty exemplified 1st Corinthians 13 by truly showing love to everyone she met.

Special thanks to Kathy and Susan at Coastal Home Health and Hospice. Donations can be made to Coastal Home Health and Hospice.

A service will be at St. Charles Catholic Church, Gold Beach, Oregon, on Friday, February 22nd at 12:00p.m. Published in Herald And News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary