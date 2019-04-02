Dorothy Jean Farris Nealy was born on Oct. 28, 1929, in Morehouse, Mo., to Dorothy and George Farris. She made her graduation from this life into her eternal heavenly home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by many of her loving family and friends, including her husband of 70 years, Jack Nealy.



Dorothy will be greatly missed by her three daughters Mary and Dale Pratt, Melba Drew and Jackie Hayden and Lenora Mueller, five grandchildren, 11



great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and



nephews, a host of "adopted" kids and grandkids, and old friends and new by the score!



Dorothy has left behind one sister and one brother Virginia Shackelford of



Sonora, Calif., and George Farris of Klamath Falls. She was preceded in death by brothers Calvin Farris and David Mocabee.



The family wishes to say a heartfelt "Thank You!" to all those loving folks who took such good care of our mom and grandma these last couple of years in her declining health! Thank you!



Dorothy spent some of her work years at Molding Craft, Newman and Bennett, Klamath Flower Shop, several extended care facilities, as well as camp hosting, with Jack, at Gerber Reservoir, in their retirement years.



While a celebration reception for family and friends was held on Saturday, March 29, an official celebration of life gathering will be planned and announced later.