Dorothy "Dot" Frances Poore passed away on June 10, 2019, at her home at Crystal Terrace Assisted Living in Klamath Falls, Ore. She was 90 years old.



Dot was born on Aug. 4, 1928, in Walkerville, Ontario, Canada, to Fred and Annie Cornwall. She studied at Windsor Business College and went to Walkerville Collegiate Institute.



In August of 1947, she married Thomas William Poore, who was enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and they went on to raise three sons, Tom, Jim and John. Being a Navy wife for 29 years, Dot and her family were stationed at many Naval bases, including Quonset Point, R.I., Key West and Pensacola, Fla., Beeville, Texas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Lemoore, Calif. She hosted many parties for the military wives in the squadron, including "fondue" parties. After her husband's retirement from the Navy in 1974, they built a house in Keno, Ore.



Dot worked at Western Bank in Keno and later in Klamath Falls. She loved to knit, golf and have her family over for Sunday dinners. Later in life, they enjoyed the RVing lifestyle and eventually resettled in Casa Grande, Ariz. She enjoyed square dancing, golf, and socializing.



In April 1996, her husband of 48 years passed away. She continued to reside in Casa Grande and eventually met and later married Donald J. Schreiner in August 1999. Dot and Don also enjoyed square dancing and going to the casino. They would spend summers in Moorhead, Minn., and winters in Casa Grande. In October 2016, Don passed away and Dot returned to Klamath Falls in December to be near her grandkids and great-grandkids.



She is survived by her three sons, Tom and his wife Donna of Hanford, Calif., Jim and his wife Terri of Klamath Falls, and John and his wife Tracy of Burleson, Texas. She also has six grandchildren, Jim, Sarah, Heather, Jenn, Amanda, and Alex, and 19 great-grandchildren. "Grandma Dot" will be greatly missed!



We would like to extend a very special thank you for the care Dot received from Crystal Terrace Assisted Living and High Desert Hospice. A private service will be held at a later date. Published in Herald And News on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary