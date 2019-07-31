|
|
|
Douglas W. Clement passed away on July 19, 2019, at the age of 93. He recently moved to Ashland, Ore., to be closer to his family that live in the Rogue Valley. He received much joy in being by his family and grandchildren after his wife, Carolyn, of 70 years passed away.
Carolyn F. Clement passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore., Jan. 29, 2017, at the age of 89, with her loving boys gathered around her.
Doug was born Sept. 22, 1925, to Bill and Irma Clement in Klamath Falls at Klamath Valley Hospital.
Carolyn was born June 27, 1927, to Hugh and Rose Davis in Everett, Wash.
Doug and Carolyn were married March 6, 1946, at First Christian Church in Klamath Falls. They met at KUHS. Doug was on the state football championship team of 1942. Doug entered the Navy in 1944 and was discharged in 1946.
Doug worked for Norman Duffy for 20 years; a prominent grocery store owner in Klamath Falls, for most of his working career. He helped Norm Duffy open the first warehouse-type market; Duffy's Warehouse Market in Klamath Falls. Previous to being a produce manager, Doug tried his hand at farming potatoes and running his own gas service station.
Carolyn spent her life as wife and mother to their five sons; Steve, Terry, Lonnie, Ryan and Craig. They had 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
After Doug's retirement, they loved to travel and meeting their Klamath friends in RV parks in Northern California.
At their request no services will be held.
Published in Herald And News on July 31, 2019