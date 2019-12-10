|
Douglas Edward Manley, 68, passed away suddenly on Nov. 12, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Doug was born Sept. 2, 1951, in Ashland, Ore., to Mertie Manley and Mary Elaine Stringer Manley.
He was educated in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was a member of the Mormon church. Doug was a glass installer for 20-plus years, and truck driver for various companies.
Doug liked going to thrift shops and garage sales, he would buy toys, etc., and fix them up for kids. He loved helping others. Doug liked going hiking and picking mushrooms. He was a fan of the 49ers football team.
Doug had a great sense of humor and could be the life of the party and could put a smile on your face, even in bad times.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, a son and his sister.
He is survived by his son, Brian Manley; grandson, Jonathan; brother, Mike Manley and sister-in-law Doris, of Richmond, Texas; brother, Richard Murray and sister-in-law Rhonda, of Burleson, Texas; brother-in-law, Mike Wilkes, of Katy, Texas; sister, Sheila Traver and brother-in-law Roger Traver, of Klamath Falls; numerous other family members; and special friends, Jeanne Bedard, James Kelly, Jeff Spieoli and long-time school buddy Steve Passariello in Texas.
Doug was a very loving and caring person and will be missed terribly by family and friends.
Per Doug's wishes, there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to Sheila Traver at 3939 S. Sixth St., No. 270, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 10, 2019