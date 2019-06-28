Douglas E. Klein, 69, was born in San Diego, Calif., on Aug. 8, 1949.



He graduated from Klamath Union High School, held two jobs, then joined the Navy along with his two brothers. While in the Navy, Doug had an accident at the beach and became a quadriplegic when he was 22 years old. He used what little motion he had to learn how to use hand controls and drive a van and take wonderful pictures of scenery and wildlife.



His health failed in 2019 and he passed away on June 26.



Doug is survived by his parents Dorothy and Rodney, brother Terry, and faithful brother/caretaker Dean.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Klamath Memorial Park. Published in Herald And News on June 28, 2019