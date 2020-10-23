Dustin Shane Riddle, born On May 12, 1997, was suddenly taken from us due to a tragic motorcycle accident on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Who would have known that in just a short 23 years of life, someone could make such an impact on the lives of so many others? This young man was known by many names to his friends and family, some called him Dustin, others called him Dusty and most recently he had been known as the notorious Rod Sausage; but everyone knew him as the guy with the biggest happiest smile and one of the most contagious laughs. Dustin attended Malin Elementary and then Lost River High School where he learned his love for football. Growing up Dusty developed a strong passion for motorcycles and had big dreams of becoming a professional motocross racer. In recent years he had found another passion, rapping and producing music. This is where the new catch nickname Rod came into play. It really made him smile and shake his head on the day his little niece started singing his songs. Dusty had many friends and fans near and far, making friends anywhere and everywhere he went. He lived life to the fullest and will be dearly missed and never forgotten! He leaves behind his parents Denita Wolf and Calvin Riddle, his sister Krista and brother-in-law Adam Gonzalez, his very dear niece Emersyn and nephew Jesse; Paternal Grandmother Margie Gonzales; Aunts and Uncles Linda & Bert Barrows, Lana & Danny Hickey, Lori & Ron Humphrey, Sandy Scott, Sheryl Johnson Rash, Cecelia (Tim) Morris, Alvin and Wendy Riddle, Loretta and Mike Strain, Shella Riddle, Charles Martin, and Doug Riddle; Cousins Brannon Scott, Lynette Rice, Jamie Scott, Jessica Zacha, Kimberly Bowers, Amy Boston, Danny Humphrey, Bridy Valadez, Sean Hickey, Connor Hickey, Melinda Russell, Miranda Martin, Michelle Hyland, Justin Hyland, Maggie Riddle, Darryl Swearingen, Caleb Martin and many more cousins. He also leaves many close friends who have become part of the family. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Norma and Tim Wolf; his paternal grandfather Hubert Riddle and step grandfather Al Gonzales; Uncles Landy Wolf, Ronnie Martin, and Jim Scott; cousins Timothy Humphrey and Ronnie Dean Riddle; and very dear friends Alex (Big Al) Lagunas and Cody Sipes. Graveside services for all family and friends will be held at Malin Cemetery at 4 PM, October 24, 2020. A celebration of Dustin's life will follow at 32457 Malin Loop Road, Malin, Oregon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store