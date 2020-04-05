|
Carol Fairman, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away February 29, 2020 from a long-term illness at the age of 89. She will be remembered for her kind, extraordinarily loving and caring nature.
Carol was born May 25, 1930 in West Plains, Mo. to Emily R. and Clark L. Hill. They moved to Springfield, Mo. in 1942. She was a very bright young woman and was put into the grade above hers when she reached Springfield. She graduated from Southwest Missouri State College (now Missouri State University) with a degree in home economics and later worked for the extension service in Joplin, Mo.
She married the love of her life John Fairman, February 15, 1953. Like many women of her era, she took her role of housewife and mother seriously and was very good at connecting socially with the community around her. She was active in her church, volunteered at school, led a Campfire girl's group, a Cub Scouts den, and taught Sunday school whenever she was asked. She loved arts and craft hobbies such as toll painting, macrame weaving and furniture refinishing. She would make beautiful clothing for both of her girls. What she created was so beautiful that she would often sell crafts at various arts festivals.
After her children were grown she worked at the Air National Guard Credit Union in Reno, Nev., and the Tri Sigma Sorority office in Springfield, Mo.
She would later volunteer for Assistance League and enjoyed the role of buying clothing for school children in need. She was also active in PEO, the First Presbyterian Church and her beloved book club. Wherever she went, she created a loving social network of friends around her.
She is survived and dearly missed by her daughter Cindy, and husband Marshall Staunton, two granddaughters Courtney Staunton, Kenzie Staunton and husband Nishanth Timmegowda; son John and wife Elizabeth Fairman and their two children Gabriel and Danielle Viquez; daughter Teri and her husband Pete Eelkema. Also survived by her nieces and nephews, Erin Martin and husband Danny and Shannon Woolry; Cary Kaddah and wife Jackie and Debbie Kaddah. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years John Fairman, and her brother Frank Hill.
In light of the current ban on social gatherings a graveside service will be held with family members at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Assistance League of Klamath Falls, Ore., or the PEO Chapter FF education fund.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 5, 2020