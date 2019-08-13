|
Earnest Edmund Wetzel passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, in Payson, Utah.
Earnest was born on May 18, 1927, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ray and Thelma Wetzel. His mother passed away when he was 7 years old. He went to school until he was a junior, then joined the Army in 1945 serving in Korea until World War II ended and working as a rifleman and truck driver.
He married Fay Butterfield on Dec. 14, 1949, in Taylorsville, Utah. They moved in 1951 to Los Angeles, Calif., where he worked as a carpenter and later received his high school diploma. He became active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and took his wife and five children to be sealed in the Los Angeles LDS Temple on Dec. 15, 1960. They lived in L.A. for 17 years, then moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., in 1968.
Earnie loved fishing and also enjoyed working on cars and woodworking. He built their home in Oregon, where they lived for over 40 years. He served in many positions in the LDS church, including an LDS mission with his wife to Nauvoo, Ill., in 2001. Earnie enjoyed good health all his life and we credit the "Hooch" he made and took faithfully every day.
He is survived by his wife Fay, five children and spouses Ray (Vicky) Wetzel of Payson, Janet Fee of Vancouver, Wash., Peggy (Dan) Heap of Saginaw, Texas, Teresa (Robert) Lake of Parker, Colo., and Dale (Carolynn) Wetzel of Klamath Falls, 23 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dean Wetzel, sister Beverly Severson, son-in-law Michael Fee and great-grandsons Jacob Wetzel and Rufus Loucks.
A private memorial will be held in Payson on Aug. 16, 2019. Condolences are appreciated and can be sent to c/o Dale Wetzel, 5321 Primrose Lane, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Flowers can be sent to Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 W, Payson, UT 84561. He will be laid to rest at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah, with military honors.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 13, 2019