Edward W. "Bill" Staunton III was born to E.W. "Web" and Dorothy (Hopka) Staunton in Charleston, W.Va, on March 2, 1928. He had three other siblings, Florence his big sister, John his younger brother and Kapie his younger sister. (they would all precede him in death).
Bill's parents moved to Tulelake, Calif., to live on a farm homestead his dad was awarded for being a World War I veteran. He Enlisted at 17 years old to serve in the war, which ended after he completed boot camp, and he was sent home with an honorable discharge.
Bill would meet the love of his life, Joyce Barber, and they married in 1951. They would have two children Barbera and Web, who would be raised on the family homestead. Bill and Joyce were married for 66 years. Joyce left this earth to her heavenly home in July 2017 and Bill missed her each and every day of his remaining life and longed to be reunited.
In 1958, Bill's dad passed suddenly and he and his brother John would take over the farming operations and build the farm from a small family farm into a large farming operation. Today, still owned by family members, Staunton Farms is one of the largest farming operations in the Klamath Basin.
In 1982, Bill retired from farming and purchased a home in Fall River Mills, Calif. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and, in his earlier days, a hunter and a skier. He and Joyce loved to travel and spent over 20 winters in the Puerto Vallarta area of Mexico. In the mid-1990s, they purchased a home in Ajo, Ariz., where they would spend their winters. Their summers would be spent in Fall River Mills. In November 2014, Bill and Joyce moved to Medford, Ore. In October of this year, Bill was admitted into the assisted care facility of Veranda Park in Medford. The family would like to thank those at Veranda Park, Assante Hospice and the amazing crew at Visiting Angels who helped care for him through those difficult days.
Bill will be greatly missed by his daughter Barbie and son-in-law Roger Hyytinen of Reno, Nev., and son Web and daughter-in-law Karen of Medford. He is also survived by grandchildren Jonell Hutsell, Holly Hunter, Hannah Newton, Josh Staunton, Rachel Downing and Zach Staunton. In addition, he is survived by numerous great-grandchildren.
Bill was a storyteller and loved to share stories of every aspect of his life, but one event changed him from the inside out. In 1979, he had a vision while awaiting surgery. He saw a narrow bridge that crossed a great divide into heaven. He saw the beauty of heaven and the Lord Jesus greeting others. When he asked an angel "how do I qualify to enter?" the angel said to him... "Does God know you?" That simple question changed his life and he spent the next 40 years sharing that story. Bill crossed the bridge into heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 1:29 a.m. He will be missed by all. Bill lived an adventurous life and with that spirit in mind the family is planning a trip to Disneyland and a golfing trip to Fall River Mills in the spring. No public services will be held. Those desiring to give in his memory can do so at your local Salvation Army. Bill will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Eagle Point, Ore.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 22, 2019